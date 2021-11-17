Gregg Madlon, Sr., of Glen Flora, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Hennepin Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minn., due to kidney cancer complications.
Gregg was born on Sept. 7, 1956, in Ladysmith, to Edna and Leo Madlon of Jump River; he was the second oldest of five children, and helped out on the family farm growing up. He also farmed in Conrath for many years after that, plus held a variety of other jobs as well during his life.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Leo Madlon; his older brother, Gordon Madlon, and sister, Cindy Prasnicki.
He is survived by his partner, Lynn Kendall of Glen Flora; brothers, Randall (Loralee) Madlon of Lublin and Joe Madlon of Jump River; his son, Gregg Madlon Jr. of Cadott; three grandchildren, Kyle (Alyssa) Madlon of Weyerhaeuser, Brett Madlon of Ladysmith, and Kendra Madlon of Cadott. He is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Aubree Madlon, plus many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Jump River Community Center with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating a service beginning at noon.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
