Myra Reynolds, 85, was born on Feb. 14, 1936, our Valentine Baby, to Dale and Nancy (Kuehn) Dixon, at their home in Holcombe, and passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Myra graduated from Holcombe High School in 1953, in the largest class up to that time, with 40 students!
Myra moved in 1964 to Evansville, where she became an aide in the nurse’s office at Evansville Elementary. She then became a teachers’ aide, the attendance clerk at the high school and the library assistant at the high school. She also worked part-time at the Evansville Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide, all while raising four children. Myra belonged to the United Methodist Church in Evansville, and was also a 50 year member of the Eastern Star Columbia Chapter 29.
Eventually she moved to the Camp Douglas/Tomah area and obtained her insurance license and worked for First Insurance in Tomah, as well as a hostess at the Tee Pee, which she loved! While in Tomah, she was part of a team with Jackie Steele, Ellen Carmichael, Judy Rez and Peggy Chapman, and they formed the TOUCH program, which was the start of the hospice program. After retirement, she moved to Stevens Point and worked part-time for the Meals on Wheels program, coordinating drivers.After her final retirement she moved to Appleton, where she was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. When the COVID pandemic started, she moved in with her daughter, Kathy.
Myra is survived by her children, Steven (Linda); children, Justin and Rebecca, Levi and Kathryn, Meghan and Scott Brester, Kalispell, Mont.; Kathleen (Kurtiss) Hoffman, Appleton, children Eric and Cindy, Leah and Michael Mitchell, Joel and Jessica; Karol Knapp (Jeff Ness), New Lisbon, children, Allison and Joshua Lucka and Ben Knapp (Allana); Allen (Penny) Reynolds, Evansville, children Michael Kane, Jacob and Leanna, Brianna and Jacob Hurley; and 18 great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Ethel (Robert) Carpenter, John (Gloria) Dixon, William (Kathy) Dixon, and Gary (Rita) Dixon, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Albert (Bonita) Dixon; and her nephew, Michael Dixon.
A private funeral service for the family will be held at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit www.oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank the Theda Care Hospice program for their outstanding care of Myra, especially Carol, Beth, Mary, and Stewart.
Memorials may be made in Myra’s name to your local Hospice Program.
