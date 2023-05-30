Sister Dolores Henke, OSM, 90, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 5, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.