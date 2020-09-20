Alex Wolter

Alex E. Wolter, 87, of Holcombe, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.