Alex Wolter

Alex E. Wolter, 87, of Holcombe, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.
Alex was born on April 20, 1933, in Arnold, to William and Mary Wolter. He married Emily Gerthofer on June 9, 1956.
For a living, he sold Patz Barn Cleaners, Patz Silo Unloaders, Madison Silos & DeLaval milking equipment and other farm machinery for over 35 years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also did some traveling and camping with his wife. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his wife and friends. He groomed snowmobile trails in Chippewa County for 10 years and was a member of the Flambeau & Sheldon Snowmobile Club.
Alex is survived by his loving wife, Emily, of 64 years; his daughter, Debbie Wolter of Eau Claire; his son, William Wolter of Holcombe and his granddaughter, Kayla Wolter of Chippewa Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Wolter.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
