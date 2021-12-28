Shirley Smith

Shirley Arletta (Pooler) Smith quietly fell asleep in death Dec. 12, 2021.
She died as she lived with dignity and on her own terms. She will be missed by her children, Michael (Kathy) Smith of Louisburg, Kan., Levette (Gary) Soviak of Rice Lake and Kyle (Elaine) Smith of Wausau. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Samuel and Daniel Dallman, Brooklyn Smith and Kameron Soviak; great-grandson, Henry Dallman and one brother, Leon Pooler of Bruce.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Lester V. Smith; six brothers, Malcolm, Bryan, Curtis, Clifford and Merton Pooler; her sister, Lorraine Crenshaw and her parents, Dwight and Corinne Pooler.
Shirley was born in Cornell and spent her childhood around Ladysmith and later in Kansas City, Kan. She and Lester eventually ended up in Ladysmith and lived there for 40 years. She worked for 19 years as an aide in the Ladysmith school system and then worked an additional 10 years for Rockwell Automation.
For the last 20 years she lived in Rice Lake with her daughter, Levette.
She loved classical music, gardening, quilting, reading (and cleaning!) It was an honor and a privilege to be part of her life.
A Zoom memorial will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
