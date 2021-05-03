Anthony Ludwikowski

Anthony “Tony” J. Ludwikowski, 72, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Tony was born on June 21, 1948, to Henry and Catherine (Tomczak) Ludwikowski.
He married Brenda Harvey on July 20, 1969, in Chicago, Ill. They lived in Waukesha for 35 years. After retirement they moved to Weyerhaeuser in 2016.
He was a member of the Steel Workers Union for 30 years.
Tony enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing and hunting.
Tony is survived by his wife, Brenda; three aunts, Gerty Bienlker of Merrill, Rose Mary Hettema of Ohio and Agnes Styczynski of Weyerhaeuser; two nieces; three nephews; one sister-in-law, Veronica of West Virginia and an ex-sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ludwikowski of Weyerhaeuser.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Frank and Kyle Ludwikowski.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 5, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented