Ruth Clifford

Ruth Elizabeth Clifford, 88, died on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at 3 p.m., at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.