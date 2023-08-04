Ruth Clifford

Ruth Elizabeth Clifford, 88, died on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Ruth was born April 6, 1935, to Roland and Natalie Aggers in Chicago, Ill. Her father was a minister which caused the family to move quite often. Ruth had four other siblings, two sisters and one brother. She had a twin that died at birth. Ruth was able to graduate from Neenah High School in Neenah. From there she went to Wheaton College for a year and then onto Bryan College to get her teaching degree. After graduating from college, Ruth started to teach school in Appleton and Neenah.
Ruth met Thomas "Tom" Clifford shortly before the end of his enlistment in the Army was complete. After Tom was discharged from the Army, Ruth and Tom were married June 12, 1959. They had three children. Ruth continued to teach grade school in the Neenah School District. After many years Ruth and her husband went into the ministry, and they too moved and lived in many places throughout the Midwest. Eventually retirement brought them back to Wisconsin and they were able to settle in Ladysmith.
During the years in the ministry, Ruth was able to be a substitute teacher, a cook for many different organizations, a librarian, children’s church leader and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend of many. Ruth loved to read a good book and had a large collection of books she had read and reread through the years. She had a welcoming warm smile and a twinkle in her eye as she greeted new acquaintances and met old friends. Ruth loved to cook and was quite an entertainer welcoming friends and family over for a home cooked meal, and to play table games.
In the end Ruth developed Alzheimer’s Disease and had a few other health issues that caused her to move one last time into the Cornell Health Services Nursing Home in Cornell. There she received the help and assistance she needed at the end of her life. Ruth Elizabeth (Aggers) Clifford died a peaceful death on July 26, 2023 at 5:15 in the afternoon. She will be greatly missed but, her new life in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has now began.
Those that preceded her in death were her mother, Natalie Aggers; father, Rolland Aggers; brother in-law, Charles Gibson; brother in-law, Donald Kramer; brother in-law, Donald Clifford; niece, Cathy Clifford; nephew, Randal Felker, and of course her twin that died at birth.
Those surviving her are; husband, Thomas Clifford; son, Mark and his wife Meg; son, Paul and his wife Jamie; daughter, Cheryl and her husband Dale Whittington; her sister, Natalie (Peggy) Kramer; sister, Mary Anne Gibson; her brother, John and his wife Grace Aggers; sister in-law, Gloria and Lester Felker, and sister in-law, Mary Jean Clifford. There are 14 nieces and nephew and their spouses. She has 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Good bye Ruth, we will all miss you.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at 3 p.m., at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
