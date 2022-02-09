Shirley K. Gavin, 85, of Bruce, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
