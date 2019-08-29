Randy Veness

Randy Lee Veness, 60, of Radisson, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Exeland,following a two year diagnosis of cancer.
Randy was born on Oct. 22, 1958 to Vinton and Evelyn Sylvia (Grindheim) Veness. He never married. He worked for 40 years operating track maintenance machines for Canadian Pacific, and formerly for the Soo Line.
He lived most of his life in Exeland, moving to Radisson in the late 1990s after purchasing his grandparent's home. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed walking often. He loved to hunt and fished the Chippewa Flowage.
He was a kind and gentle man. He could always get people laughing with his humorous stories and he loved pulling practical jokes on family and friends.
Randy is survived by his brothers, Jim of Exeland, Larry of Lake Hallie, Rick of Bruce and Wes of Round Lake, Ill.; his sisters,Gloria Pasanen and Bev Stankowski, both of Exeland and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Connie Veness and his brothers, Marty and Charles.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Aug. 20, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating.
Burial was in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
