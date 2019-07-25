Theresa Brazinsky

Theresa Julia Brazinsky, 83, passed away at home with her daughters Danielle and Mary plus her granddaughter Jessica by her side on June 13, 2019.
Theresa was born on Nov. 8, 1935 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Michael Maciejewski and Wanda (Radwanski) VanCamp. She grew up in Ladysmith and Hawkins. After marrying in the 1950s,she lived in Crestwood, Ill., but returned to Bruce in the late 1970s. She later moved to various places and settled in South Bend, Ind.
Theresa loved everything outdoors, teaching her children the ways of yesterday, enjoying God’s green earth and all that came from it. She was an avid painter, fantastic gardener, enjoyed nature walks and simple country living. She loved her dogs, especially Jack.
Theresa was considered “Mom” to all her extended children that grew up with her own kids. She was the best mom any child could ask for and is missed dearly.
Theresa is survived by her six children, David (Heike) Brazinsky, Scott (Kari) Brazinsky, James Brazinsky, Paul (Cheryl) Brazinsky, Danielle (Mitch) Goss, and Mary Brazinsky; a brother, James (Marley) VanCamp. She has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel and Keith Brazinsky; sister, Carol Boss; husband, Daniel Brazinsky; parents, Michael Maciejewski and Wanda (John) VanCamp, along with her aunts and uncles.
The family plans to scatter Theresa’s ashes in Wisconsin, the weekend of Aug. 3.
