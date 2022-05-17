Marjorie Spangberg

Marjorie Senora Spangberg (nee Gerjets) passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of her family.
Marge was born in Ada, Minn., where she lived until she went to nursing school in 1943 in Fargo, N.D., where she made life-long friends. For the last three months of her training, she went to Bushnell Military Hospital in Brigham City, Utah. There she met handsome James Spangberg an injured WWII service man. They married in 1946 and lived in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. They finally settled in Ladysmith in 1980.
She loved the plains of Minnesota and the woods of Wisconsin. It is where she preferred to spend her time. Marge was a devoted Lutheran and donated her time to as many projects as they could rope her into. One big one started as a mitten tree with knitting provided by prison inmates. That blossomed into hats and coats, and some may still be around.
Marge’s strength of body and character carried her life for 98 years, through many heartaches and joys. She traveled widely with good friend, Bernice Dukerschein, after Jim’s death, and she remained close to the Dukerschein family after Bernie’s death. Her family will remember her generosity, sense of fun and independent spirit.
Marge spent her final years with her daughter and son-in-law in Texas, but she wasn’t all that happy about it. All you had to do was ask her. She missed her life and her friends in Ladysmith.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy; son, Jim (Anne Marie); her daughter, Donna (Ed); grandchildren, Daryl (Carrie), Matt, Ben, Zak (Summer), Amanda (Nicole), Megan (Ian) and Codey; as well as six great grands.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her daughter, Joyce; her son-in-law, Dale; and her son, John. She was the matriarch of both sides of her family as the last surviving member of her generation.
A memorial will be held in Ladysmith in the fall, her favorite season.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hope Lutheran Church, Ladysmith or Hope Lutheran Food Pantry.
Commented