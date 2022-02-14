Louise Ogle

Louise Pearl Ogle, 91, of Jump River, was born to eternal life on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, joining her beloved husband, Arnold, and sons, Clyde, Mark, and Lee. A funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Jump River Community Center with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery-Jump River. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.