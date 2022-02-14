Louise Ogle

Louise Pearl Ogle, 91, of Jump River, was born to eternal life on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, joining her beloved husband, Arnold, and sons, Clyde, Mark, and Lee.
Louise was born on May 27, 1930, in Medford, to the late Herman and Lena (Homann) Kreuscher. She grew up in the Medford area and graduated from Medford High. She married Arnold Ogle on Dec. 27, 1952.
Louise worked at Sears, the UW-Extension Office, as well as being a homemaker. Louise was involved with many groups over the years – Christian Women’s, Smith Settlement Aid, Homemakers, 4-H, and VBS at her church to name a few. She also loved organizing and running many bible studies over the years. Louise loved her church family at Christ’s Community Church of Jump River. She loved the Lord and told everyone she met about God’s love. Louise also cherished spending time with her family.
Louise is survived by four children, Dawn (Bruce) Koehn of Milwaukee, Brent Ogle of Jump River, Cheryl Ogle (Rob Lausted) of Tony, and Tim (Sutton Plombon) Ogle of Jump River; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and her sister, Loretta Schoechert of Wisconsin Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of nearly 42 years, Arnold (1994); sons, Clyde, Mark and Lee; grandson, Kelsey; sisters, Carol Kreuscher, Hilda Dums and Irene Royce and her brother, Junior Kreuscher.
A funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Jump River Community Center with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery-Jump River. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.
A special thank you to Lorraine, Niomi, Emily, Carol, Ila, Isabelle, Trisha, and her loving caregiver Kara for all their kindness and help. The family is also grateful for Pastor Joey Olsen traveling in a snowstorm to be with Louise as she passed.
