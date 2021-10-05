Valora “Val” Leitz, 97, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Lake Manor.
A funeral service for Val will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
