Antonio Flores

Antonio Wolf Flores, originally from Anchorage, Alaska, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the age of 15.
He is survived by his parents, Justin and Ronica Howard of Hawkins; his siblings, Kelsey Lemke-Howard, Christina Mileur, Taylor Mileur and Hailie Howard; grandparents, Kevin Jones of Rome, Ga., Jacqueline Jones of Anchorage and Jerry and Karen Howard of Hawkins and his great-grandmother, Myrtle Krings of Hawkins.
A service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins, starting at 11 a.m. A meal will follow at Way to Go in Hawkins.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (www.sptsusa.org).
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
