(Winifred) Nancy Copas, 97 of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. She was born on June 14, 1925, in Cornwall, England.
Nancy started her nursing career at the age of 17 and graduated the youngest in her class in 1939. She was a prevalent face in the Ladysmith area nursing homes for nearly 33 years working for Mike Kelley, the original owner of the facility. After retiring in 1986 she continued to provide home health care for several years.
Nancy married Navy Officer Orville Copas on Dec. 8, 1945, and came to the United States in March 1946.
As a local member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith, Nancy sang in the church choir. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and watching the Brewers and Packers.
She is survived by her sons, Roger (Roxi) of Thorp, Wayne of Cornell, Alan (Cherry) of Durand and Paul (Roberta) of Ladysmith; daughters, Susan (Bruce) Petrie of Genesse, Sarah (Jim) Ambrose of Amherst and Margaret (Jeff) Holzem of Ladysmith; sisters, Joyce Hutchens and Audrey Laity of England; 26 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; son, David and daughter-in-law, Wendy (Busse) Copas.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.