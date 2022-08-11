(Winifred) Nancy Copas, 97 of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.