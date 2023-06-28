Kevin Allen Bjerke, age 36, of Madison, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Kevin was born on June 15, 1987, in Huntsville, Ala., to Carl and Agnes (Pfeffer) Bjerke. Kevin grew up at Central Wisconsin Colony in Madison where he has resided since he was an infant.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Carl and Agnes Bjerke of McKinney, Texas, and a sister, Jennifer (Robert) Upegui of McKinney, Texas. His surviving nieces are Adena and Sydney Upegui of McKinney, Texas. Kevin’s surviving grandmother is Frances Bjerke of Weyerhaeuser.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Shirley Bjerke and grandparents, Werner and Gerda Pfeffer of Lollar, Germany.
The family of Kevin Bjerke would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Central Wisconsin Center for their thoughtful and conscientious care of Kevin and a special thank you to the medical staff at UW-Health University Hospital. In addition, they wish to offer a special recognition to Lori at Central for her dedication and friendship with Kevin.
Kevin’s family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. There will be a private family burial for Kevin at Weyerhaeuser Village Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser.
