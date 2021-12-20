Helen Gudis, 96, passed away at her Bruce home the evening of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Helen was born to Albert and Anastasia Gapinski in May 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and two grandchildren.
She is survived by five children, Patricia Olson, Delores Wester, John "Mick", Daniel and Robert Gudis, all of Bruce. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren and four step-great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held in the spring.
