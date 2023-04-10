Diane Ness

Diane Lynn Ness, 71, of Holcombe, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. She died at Meadowbrook Nursing and Rehab in Bloomer under hospice care through HSHS St. Joseph in Chippewa Falls for dementia.
Diane was born on Jan. 11, 1952, in Ladysmith, to Eleanor and Raymond Jamiola. The family moved to Chicago, and she graduated from Kelly H.S. in 1970. She moved back to northern Wisconsin and attended Mount Senario College in Ladysmith with a degree in education in 1976. Later, she pursued and received her master’s degree from UW-La Crosse in 2003. She taught at the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation, Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith and Bruce School District for a total of 36 years of teaching.
She enjoyed her life with many friends and family. She spent time boating on many lakes, snowmobiling and playing cards. Elvis was her favorite musician to listen to, and she loved to watch the Chicago Bears whenever she could. After retiring, she and Steve spent time with their grandkids, and traveled. Over the years she took care of many dogs and cats, most recently she took care of their rescue dog, Duchess.
She is survived by her son, Edward (Nicole) Rygiel of Elk Mound; daughter, Sarah (Eric) Tremblay of Hawkins; grandchildren, Collin, Noah and Alexander Rygiel, and Joslyn, Keira, and Axel Tremblay; brother, Donald (Jeannie) Jamiola of Villa Park, Ill.; and sister, Darlene (Jeff) Bourget of Stanley. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Mike (Chris) Ness of Colfax; and nieces and nephews, Jason (Liza) Bourget, Cassandra Bourget, Michele (Brian) Schrupp, and Reva (Willy) Wunder.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Steve Ness; and granddaughter, Ellie Tremblay.
A service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 14, at St. Francis Of Assisi, W10193 Lehman Rd, in Flambeau. Visitation will be held from 4-7p.m., Thursday, April 13, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, 220 S. Seventh St. in Cornell, and also one hour prior to the church service on Friday morning at the church.
The family would like to thank the St. Joseph’s Hospice team for the care that they provided and Meadowbrook of Bloomer for their care and compassion during Diane’s final days.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.
Borton-Leiser Funeral home is assisting the family.
