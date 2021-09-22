Patrick “Pat” Lynch, 58, of Radisson, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Eau Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Burial will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery in Holcombe at a later date. A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 4-7p.m., at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation on Saturday morning at the church from 10-11 a.m.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
