Thomas D. Wilson, 82, peacefully passed away at Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Tom was born in Tony on May 19, 1937 to Homer and Dollie Wilson.
He was a Korean War veteran. He was also a member of American Legion Post 537 in Milwaukee. He was a retired employee of Perlick Corporation.
Tom and Marjorie (Neesil) were married on May 13, 1961.
Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed Sprint Car Racing with his daughter and LeRoy Ostrowski Racing. He also enjoyed racing with his grandson, Brendan at the Badger Kart Club at Dousman. Brendan is track champion four times.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie (Neesill); his children, Rick Wilson and Wendy and LeRoy Ostrowski; grandson, Brendan Ostrowski and sisters-in-law, Lou Cowdin and Pat Wilson.He is also survived by his brothers, Ed (Annette) Wilson, Karl (Evelyn) Wilson and Russell (Shelie) Wilson; special friends, Tom and Camile Healy and John and Janie Herden and special family members, Donna and Dick Hawkings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Dollie Wilson; his brother, Homer Wilson; his sisters, Mary Wilson and Florence Yeager; his uncle, George Long; aunt, Susan Kuzniewski and other friends and relatives.
A special thank you goes to the Aurora Cancer Care Center in Germantown and to the Froedtert Community Hospital ACE Unit for their wonderful care.
As per Tom's wishes, he was cremated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.