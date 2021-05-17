Diane Kapp

Diane Jean Kapp, 74, of Ladysmith, died at home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
She was born on March 25, 1947, in Ladysmith to Charlie and Jean (Woodard) Kapp and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1965.
Di was high spirited and fun loving. She loved jokes, laughter and music. Most of all, she loved to read. Gardening and flowers were Diane’s passion.
She had many jobs over the years, but these were her favorites: being the OLS Raffle Lady in the 80s and owning/operating Diane’s Woodshed in the 90s. (She could always be found in the coffee shop with a smile.) After a car accident in 1998, she was unable to work, but she couldn’t stay away from the restaurant business. Diane would tag along with her daughter, Krista, to help out in the kitchens and visit with customers at the Tee-A-Way and Paradise Shores 4. (Diane was in her glory.)
Survivors include her daughter, Krista (Robin) Morris of Ladysmith; brothers, Ronald (Terrill) Kapp of New Franken, Steven Kapp and Trudy Mattila of Ramsey, Minn. and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life to honor Diane’s memory will be held at noon, Saturday, July 31, at Edgewood Social Club in Ladysmith.
Memorials to Diane’s favorite places are welcome; Bob’s House for Dogs at bobshousefordogs.org and the Rusk County Community Library.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.