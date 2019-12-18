Daniel Nigro

Daniel “Dan” Nigro, age 90, of Tony, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Daniel Ronald Nigro was born July 14, 1929 in Melrose Park, Ill., the son of Daniel and Leone (Hoegher) Nigro. He grew up in Melrose Park and graduated from Maywood Proviso School. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and serviced overseas in North Africa during World War II. Daniel was a tank driver and mechanic. He left the service with the rank of corporal in 1948.
Daniel worked many years as a car salesman and then advanced to being a car finance manager. He was in these positions for 47 years, retiring in 1997. On Sept. 17, 1994, Daniel and Susan (Sikyta) were united in marriage in St. Charles, Ill. In November of 1997, Daniel and Susan moved to their newly built home that he designed on Oak Grove Road in Tony. Daniel’s life-long passion was in owning and riding horses. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, target shooting and spending time with family and friends. Daniel was an NRA Certified conceal and carry firearms instructor and was very passionate about teaching firearm safety. Daniel was a member of American Legion Post 64 in Ladysmith where he was commander for several years. He was also a member of the VFW and AmVets.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Susan and seven children, Mitchell (Roxanne) Nigro, Diane (Andrew) Speder, Daniel T. Nigro, Janice J. Harrison, Dawn L. Jahn, Kimberlee (Anthony) Carbonaro and Charlene (Don) Race. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Steven,
Burial was in Tony where a graveside service was held and full military honors were provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
