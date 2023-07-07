Margaret Hill

Margaret Yvonne Hill, 84, of Exeland, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1938, in Ladysmith, to Charles and Flora (Strait) Cole. She married Boyd “Jack” Hatlan, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2010. She was a resident of Exeland since 1995 and a member of the Living Waters Assemblies of God in Bruce.
Margaret also enjoyed bird watching, knitting., crocheting and arts & crafts.
Survivors include her son, Bruce (Melissa) Hatlan of Exeland; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a brother, George Cole.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Shirley Anne Long; three brothers, Oscar, Charles and Robert and five sisters, Martha, Icel, Lora, Minnie and Alice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, at Living Waters Assemblies of God-Bruce, with Pastor Truman Stricklen officiating. The family will receive guests at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
