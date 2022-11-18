Stanley Brzezinski, 82, of Anoka, Minn., loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, went to Heaven on Aug. 30, 2022.
Stan was born in Ladysmith on Jan. 12, 1940, to Florence and Marion Brzezinski and brothers, Ron and Mike and sister, Bette. He graduated from Hawkins and decided to join the Air Force with the Strategic Air Command. His dream was to be a fighter pilot but was happy to get his pilot's license, flying his family and friends for enjoyment.
Stan and Barbara (Soltis) were married July 1, 1961. They were blessed with four children, Blaine, Wayne, Christine and Bradley. They started their life together in Mounds View, Minn., then moving to a larger home in Coon Rapids, Minn. Stan started working for Land-O-Lakes as a truck driver then as a technical engineer traveling to many states and Germany to work on butter machines.
He quit Land-O-Lakes in 1972 to live on the lake in Shell Lake, where our children were raised. The family enjoyed boating, sWimming, fishing, water-skiing, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.
Stan started his own successful electrical business in Shell Lake in the Industrial Park called "Stan's Electric." After 11 years, Stan decided to move to Thornton, Colo., and drive semi-truck for HH Post, He enjoyed it, but five years latter Land-O-Lakes wanted him back. Moving to Anoka, where he and Barbara lived for 40 years retiring from Land-O-Lakes.
Stan said, "He Did It All." Traveling to every state in the U.S. except Louisiana. Mostly in the motor home, also making trips to Germany, Europe, Ireland, Hawaii, Mexico, Can-Cun, Canada, and the Yukon.
Stan loved the quiet times to love the Lord and pray. He loved taking care of the lawn and planting flowers, but mostly he loved visits with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Stan was a loving, caring, hardworking gentleman. He liked to help everyone. He volunteered to be a reader at church. He helped build and do electrical for the Lions Club, the city, and the Catholic Church.
He belonged to the snowmobile club and was President of the Lions Club.
Once retired, we became Winter Texans meeting many wonderful friends. Stan couldn't sit still so he bought and remodeled six patio homes in Paradise Park in Pharr, Texas, that are rentals.
Stan is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children, Blaine of Spooner, Wayne of Longmont, Colo., and Christine (Richard) of Palmer Alaska and grandchildren, Maria (Seva) and Alexander of Fairbanks, Alaska; sister, Bette (Roger); sisters-in-law, Katie (Mike), Julie (Vern) and Linda (Lane); brothers-in-law, Phil (Ila) and Danny (Sandy) and many nieces and nephews.
Stan was proceeded in death by his loving son, Bradley; brothers, Ronnie (Letty) and Mike (Katie); brothers-in-law, Greg, Vern (Julie); parents, Florence and Marion; mother and father-in-law, Rudy and Mary Soltis.
A celebration of life for Stanley will be held in the spring, on June 2, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19921 Nightingale Street NW, Oak Grove, Minn., 55011. Visitation will be a 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at church.
Commented