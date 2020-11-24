Marilee Duncanson

Marilee Ellen Duncanson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in her Bloomington, Minn., home.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1946, in Mankato, to Leo and Marion (Kendall) Bowen.

Marilee graduated from St. Clair High School in 1965. She moved to Minneapolis and shortly thereafter met Gerald Duncanson. The two were joined in marriage on Sept. 29, 1973 and moved to Bloomington in 1976.

For about 12 years Marilee worked as a daycare provider from her home. Marilee was a “kid at heart” and enjoyed spending time with and keeping in touch with many of the children she had in her daycare.

Marilee retired in 2015 after 20 years of service from the Minneapolis VA Hospital where she worked in Release of Information. She greatly enjoyed helping veterans, hearing their stories and making friendships.

Marilee enjoyed traveling to many places including Germany, Italy and Ireland. She was a devoted Minnesota Vikings fan her whole life and rooted the team on through wins and almost wins. Marilee was proud of her Irish heritage and often claimed it was how she beat cancer decades before her death. She also loved taking friends and family out to dinner to catch up on the latest news.

Above all, Marilee was dedicated to her family and never hesitated to offer a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or an encouraging pat on the back. She would tell anyone willing to listen about her children, and especially grandchildren, and was very proud of their achievements.

She ended every call with “give everyone a hug and tell them I love them.”

Marilee was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marie White and Colleen Bowen; brother John “Crowbar” Crovisier; and best friend and cousin Susie Cox.

She is survived by her husband Gerald, children Shane (Sara) Bell, Jerilea (Leo) Hendrick and John (Melissa Pauly) Duncanson; eight grandchildren Codi, Allison, Cassie, Elijah, Gabriel, Noah, Mabel and Rose; sisters Linda (Denny) VanRossum, Betty (Jim Yenish) Weston; brother Tom (Luci) Bowen, many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and her dear golden labs Rusty and Eva.

Gill Brothers Funeral Home, Bloomington Chapel, assisted with the visitation held Sunday, Nov. 22. Internment will be held at a later date.