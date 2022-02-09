Frank Santovi, Jr., age 91, passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn., surrounded by his loving family.
He was the oldest of four children born to Frank and Marie (Blatova) Santovi (both from Czechoslovakia) on March 8, 1930, in Cicero, Ill., and he grew up in Ladysmith. He and Lorraine Phetteplace from Ladysmith were married on Dec. 31, 1949, in St. Paul, and set deep roots there for the duration of their 72 years of marriage. Frank and his brother-in-law Art Phetteplace bought Brunell Transfer in 1955, moving many households and pianos with Lorraine taking calls and doing the scheduling. During the 40 years of business Frank was happy to train his sons, nephews, grandsons and others the tricks of the trade.
Frank loved the outdoors and enjoyed trap and skeet shooting, hunting of deer, elk and ducks, along with fishing. And he delighted in teaching these skills to others, especially the three generations that followed him, both the girls and boys. Weekends were for taking their family of five children to parks and the zoo, swimming and picnics, as well as frequent drives to Ladysmith to visit family.
Over the years Frank and Lorraine belonged to a bowling league, card club, and went to polka dances near and far. They travelled to Hawaii and Mexico often, then after retirement bought a motor home to make long winter trips to southern climates.
Family was always the highest priority to Frank. He cherished Lorraine, and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and treated all their spouses with the same familial love. His life was full and happy.
Frank is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lorraine; children, Stephen (Carol) Santovi of Carver, Minn., Daniel (May) Santovi of Burnsville, Minn., Kathleen (Jim) Stanton of Ladysmith, Frank E. (Theresa) Santovi of Woodbury, Minn., Karen Santovi and significant other Dave Perron of Stacy, Minn.; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Bess Rzepecki of Chicago; sister-in-law, Marge Santovi of Chicago; and brother-in-law, Allen (Carol) Phetteplace.
He was preceded in death by sister, Annie Edwins; brother, George Santovi; brothers-in-law, Norbert Rzepecki and Arthur (Audrey) Phetteplace; and sister-in-law, Lorna (Andy) Bratina.
Memorial services for Frank will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury, Minn., with a visitation from 9:30- 11 a.m.
