Frank Santovi, Jr., age 91, passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn., surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services for Frank will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury, Minn., with a visitation from 9:30- 11 a.m.