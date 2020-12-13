Elizabeth Brown

Elizabeth "Betty" Drusilla Brown, 97, life-long resident of Rusk County, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House, in Rochester, Minn.
Betty was born Jan. 4, 1923, on the homestead, dairy farm near Glen Flora to Grace M. and Arthur V. Wichterman. The youngest of four children, she loved growing up on the farm, playing in the creek and helping her father do chores.
On July 10, 1943, she married Foster Everett Brown, in Tulsa, Okla.
Betty loved traveling, reading, dogs, feeding wild birds, antiques, the Packers and baking her awesome pies.
She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith.
Betty is survived by her son, Lloyd (Jeri) Brown of Mazeppa, Minn.; her daughter, Barbara (David) Charais of Baraboo; her grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Wall, Aaron (Katie Singleton) Charais and Michelle (James) Aakre; and three great-grandchildren, Savannah, Everett and Nyah. She doted on her grandkids and great-grandkids, never forgetting their birthdays.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Bunny Ann; her husband, Everett in 2001 and her three siblings, Vivian Godfrey, Imogene Fults and Eugene Wichterman.
A private family service will be held at the Tony Cemetery, in the spring of 2021.
