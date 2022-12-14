Emma Prill

Emma E. Prill, age 79, passed away on Monday, Dec.12, 2022 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer, exactly 10 years to the day that her husband Leo passed away, who she married on August, 31 1963 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bloomer.
Emma was born on July 26, 1943 in the Town of Big Bend Wisconsin to Thomas and Luella (Gunn) Peaslee. Emma worked in the cutting department at Weather Shield and as a waitress for many years. She taught Sunday School and enjoyed cruising the countryside on motorcycle in the summer and snowmobile in the winter.
She was a member of Murry Homemakers Women’s Club and took great care of her yard and landscaping. When Emma had free time she quilted, bowled, baked (especially during Christmas) and spent time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children: James Prill of Bloomer, Jerry (Kim Pearson) Prill of Radisson, WI and Cindy (Kevin) Kressin of Chippewa Falls, grandchildren: Christian Kressin, Jessie (Jennie) Kressin, Kayley (Matt) Eslinger and Dakota Pearson great-granddaughter: Avariahna Eslinger; sister: Velva Richardson, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Tom and Luella; husband Leo; sisters: Esther Stewart, Jean Hughes, Elora Michels, Edna Stolt and infant-Loretta Peaslee; brothers: Allan Peaslee and infant-Alvin Peaslee
Funeral Services will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer on Monday, Dec.19, at 11 a.m.n with a visitation from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec.18. Interment will be in the Bloomer, Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com.
