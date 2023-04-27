Andrea Kuras

Andrea “Dia” Kuras was reunited with the love of her life on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Her husband of 52 years, Steve, died in 2017 and Andrea spent the last six years looking forward to seeing him in Heaven along with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Andrea was born on Jan. 10, 1947, in Chicago, Ill. She was a loving, giving person from an early age, as she cared for her mother at a young age. Andrea met and married Steve when she was 18 years old. They had two daughters, Sherry Ann and Lisa Marie, while living in Cicero, Ill. In 1983, they both had the desire to move from the city to the country, when they moved the family to Bruce, on Caley Lake.
Andrea loved, more than anything, when her children and grandchildren came to her home to spend time together, playing cards and games, cooking and enjoying having her home filled with love and laughter. Her family was truly blessed by her love, wisdom and service to them. Andrea will be dearly missed.
She was the hardest working woman that we know! Every place she worked, she fostered relationships with people that went deeper than most. It was often said that Andrea was, “The Mom that everyone wished they had”. Andrea was mother to Sherry Ann Marshall and Lisa Marie Strehmel (John) and loved by five beautiful grandchildren, Riley, Katey, Eli, Stephen and Eden. So many people wanted Andrea to be their mom, she had honorary children and grandchildren: Hope Larkin, Jean Kristufek (David) and their daughter Kelsey. Andrea also had a brother, James Zigman of Cherokee, Ala.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Andrea from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, June 11, at Heart of the North, N4038 State Hwy 27, Ladysmith. Please join us in celebrating her life.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
