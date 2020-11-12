David Copas

David O. Copas, 74, of Ladysmith, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, where he lived for the last 2-1/2 years. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A private service will follow for his immediate family and will be officiated by Deacon Craig Voldberg. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon with military honors provided by the Sheldon American Legion.