David Copas

David O. Copas, 74, of Ladysmith, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, where he lived for the last 2-1/2 years.
David was born on Oct. 29, 1946, in Moline, Ill., to Orville and Nancy (Hawke) Copas.
He grew up in Iowa and moved to Wisconsin in 1955 where he remained. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1967. He worked in retail grocery, was a truck driver and loved racing and NASCAR.
David is survived by his mother, Nancy Copas; his seven siblings, Roger (Roxi), Susan (Bruce) Petrie, Wayne, Alan (Cherry), Sarah (Jim) Ambrose, Paul (Roberta) and Margaret (Jeff) Holzem; his three children, John, Chan and Chandra and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Orville and his sister-in-law, Wendy.
A visitation for friends and family will be held from 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
A private service will follow for his immediate family and will be officiated by Deacon Craig Voldberg.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon with military honors provided by the Sheldon American Legion.
