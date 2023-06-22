Bob Zuck, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
Bob was born on Sept. 30, 1942, in Ladysmith. He was a kind, honest, family-oriented, and caring person who will be deeply missed by his loved ones.
He served in the Marines and was proud of his military associations. After his military service, he worked for Motorola and retired after many years of dedicated service.
Bob had a passion for gourmet food, fine wine, boating, and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he will always be remembered for his warm smile and generous heart.
Bob is survived by his son, David; daughter-in-law, Cyndi; step daughters, RJ and Nancy; grandkids, Daniel, Kiley and wife Peggy, Jody, Steven, Wendy and Cyndi, 15 nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane; his parents, Arthur and Beatrice, and his brothers, Ray, Kenneth and Dean.
A ceremony to honor Bob's life will be held from noon-2 p.m., July 8, in the Colorado Room at Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St, Cedar Park, Texas, 78613.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.