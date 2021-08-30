Donald J. Sayre, Sr., 61, of Cameron, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.
He is survived by son, Donald, Jr. of Eau Claire; daughter, Kayla McCanna of Missouri; four grandchildren; siblings, William (Karen) Sayre of Wauconda, Ill., Patricia (Nate) Hendrix of Dyer, Ill., Lori (Mark) Pulido of Chicago, Ill., and Mark (Sophia) Sayre of Birmingham, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William, Sr. and Nancy (Gillflan) Sayre.
A visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.
