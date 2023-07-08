Jessica Bignell

Jessica L. Bignell, age 45, of Arkansaw, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, in rural Arkansaw, as the result of a UTV accident.
Jessica was born on March 17, 1978, in Rice Lake. She was the daughter of Joel Daggett-Davis, grew up in Ladysmith and graduated from Durand High School in 1996. Jessica married Richard Bignell on April 19, 1997, at the Arkansaw United Methodist Church. She worked for McMahon’s Motors in Durand for several years until running the family trucking business. In February of 2020, Jessica and Richard opened their bar, Twisted Sisters Saloon, in rural Arkansaw.
Jessica enjoyed traveling, camping, riding motorcycle and riding UTV. She also loved her time as a Grandma, spending as much time with her grandchildren as she could.
Jessica is survived by her husband of 28 years, Richard; children, Alexis Bignell and Austin (Allie), both of Arkansaw; grandchildren, Annabelle, Amara and Cain; mother, Joel Daggett-Davis of Port Edwards; sisters, Jennifer (Peter) Daggett-Peterson and Sarah Nicholson, both of Arkansaw; maternal grandparents, Jane and Dale Daggett of Ladysmith and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at Twisted Sisters Saloon, Arkansaw.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
