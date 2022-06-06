William “Bill” Schafer, Sr., 63, of Glen Flora, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1958, in Chicago, Ill., to Rex and Josephine (Novak) Schafer and resided there for 40 years. He and Emily Gustafson were married in Chicago on April 28, 1984, and then moved to the Ladysmith area in 2006.
Bill was a retired mechanic of 30-plus years. He moved to Wisconsin and worked at Weathershield for 5-plus years. He loved fishing, camping, the outdoors, working on cars and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, William (Billy) Schafer, Jr. (Kelly Rentner); daughters, Leigh-Ann Schafer, Jodi Ramsey and Rebecca Schafer (Will Hickman); grandchildren, JD Schafer, Katalina Hanson, Deana Nichols, Channing Nitek, Peyton Schafer, William “Liam” Schafer III and Emily Schafer; brothers, Rex (Marie) Schafer of Frankfort, Ill., Robert (Rose) Schafer of Mokena, Ill., and Anthony Novak of Mokena, Ill., and sister Kathy Novak of Illinois.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Josephine Schafer and his wife, Emily.
A celebration of life will be held in Illinois at a later date.
Bill was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his two dogs, Jaxon and Max. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
