Matthew Krisik, 32, of Hawkins, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Marshfield.
He was born on April 13, 1990, in Hinsdale, Ill., to Glenda Krisik. Matthew grew up in Lombard, Ill., and graduated in 2008 from Glenbard High School. In October 2016, he moved to Hawkins to work at Jeld-Wen. He and Shanna Schultz were married in Holcombe on Aug. 28, 2021.
Matt loved his family and hanging out with friends. He also loved dancing and singing. Matt and Shanna bought a fixer-upper in Hawkins and were having fun remodeling their home. They enjoyed being outside growing assorted flowers and veggies and sitting on their big deck. Last year, they were busy planning their August wedding at Lake Holcombe which was a beautiful and fun event. They were looking forward to attending Hodag this year and will be missed.
He is survived by his mother, Glenda Krisik of Lombard, Ill.; step-daughters, Deeanna Hillman of Ladysmith and Jessica Hillman of Tony; uncles, Randall Krisik of Glen Flora and Keith (Virginia) Krisik of Ladysmith; aunt, Jacqueline Krisik of Lombard and many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Funeral services will be at noon, Thursday, May 19, also at the church with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the Ingram Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
For obituary of Shanna Krisik, click here.
Commented