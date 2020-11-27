Billie Dearhamer

Billie Eileen Dearhamer passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 98, in Ladysmith.
Billie was born in Ladysmith on Nov. 19, 1922, to Frank and Hope Lowell. She was confirmed at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1941. On Nov. 29, 1941, she married Ralph Dearhamer. They raised two children and ran a successful dairy farm together for more than 40 years in Bruce.
Billie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was an avid reader her entire life. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening (especially growing her beautiful flowers), picking berries, snowmobiling, playing cards, and later in life, bus trips to the casino and bird watching. She also loved the Packers and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Billie always had a story to share, a smile to give, and a place at her table. Her grandkids will forever remember her homemade cookies, warm hugs and wisdom. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Billie is survived by her son, Doug (Anita) Dearhamer; daughter, Rickey Hultman; sister, Dickie; grandchildren, Dougie Dearhamer, Bridget Dearhamer, Andrew Dearhamer, Chris (Tina) Hultman, Mya (Joel) Bitney and Josh (Vicky) Hultman; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents,Frank and Hope; husband, Ralph; Aunt Carrie; granddaughter, Theresia Hope Dearhamer and siblings, Evelyn, Bud, Lillian, Jack and Pauline.
A memorial service will be held next spring to celebrate her life.
