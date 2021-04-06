John Joseph Boncimino, 59, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 4, 2021
John was born Nov. 14, 1961, to Salvatore and Irene Boncimino.
John was loved by many. He was a caring, generous, kind, comical, hardworking, sweet “candy loving” man. He loved spending time with his son. He also enjoyed spending his free time with family and traveling with his brothers.
He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Irene Boncimino; his wife, Angie Boncimino; nephew, Domenic Boncimino and his aunts and uncles.
John is survived by his son, John Boncimino; his brothers, Salvatore Boncimino and Anthony Boncimino; his nephew, Nicholas Boncimino and his niece, Storm (Levi Garner) Boncimino. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jordan Boncimino, Rosalina Boncimino and Dominic Boncimino; five great nephews, Breezy Garner, Kato Boncimino, Sonny Garner, Kai Boncimino and Arctic Garner and aunts, uncles and many cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 11, at the Weyerhaeuser cemetery. Please RSVP at https://everloved.com/life-of/john-boncimino/funeral/?flow=201 to help organizers prepare accordingly.
