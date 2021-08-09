Dorothy Parker

Dorothy R. Parker, 86, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 18, 1935, in Chicago to Aloysius “Alex” and Matylda (Wolanin) Welcing. She moved to this area in 1948 with her parents and her sister Rosemarie.
Dorothy graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1952 and married Casimir Heiny, Sr., in June 1952. Together they raised four children on Heiny’s Riverstead Farm Est. 1918. Casimir passed away in December 1990. She married Jim Parker on March 21, 1998. He passed away on May 26, 2012.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, bowling, knitting and hollering at her kids. She worked as a bookkeeper at Bill Stern’s Chevrolet in Ladysmith, Hendricks Brothers in Bruce, Ladysmith Motors, State Farm Insurance in Ladysmith and Dr. Lee Purdy in Ladysmith. She was the treasurer for the Town of Thornapple for several years and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith.
Dorothy is survived by three children, Bo Heiny of Ladysmith, Mike (Reneé) Heiny of Antigo and Cathy (Jim) Schueller of Mesa, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Cory Heiny of Cameron, Jodi Meinke of Bruce, Mike Schueller of Mesa, Ariz., Alex and Adam Heiny of Antigo; four great-grandchildren, Carl, Colten and Cal Meinke of Bruce and Tatum Schueller of Mesa, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Casimir and Jim; son, Curt Heiny on Nov. 9, 2011; brother, Arthur Welcing and two sisters, Florence Sak and Rosemarie (Welcing) Heiny.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
May Dorothy have eternal peace and happiness.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.