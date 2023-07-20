Elaine C. Juedes, 90, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi and Deacon Doug officiating. Burial will follow the mass in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Holcombe.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
