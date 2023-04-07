Eileen Brown

Eileen Adele (Schmitz) Brown, age 102, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Eileen was born in Milwaukee on Oct. 4, 1920, the daughter of Peter Joseph Schmitz and Mary Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Schmitz. She married Romney Llewellyn Brown on May 10, 1952.
After graduating from North Division High School in Milwaukee she attended a business school for one year. She did stenographic work in various business offices in Milwaukee for 30 years and helped Romney with some of his projects.
In March 1979 Romney and Eileen moved to their property near Ladysmith where they had started a tree farm in 1959. Eileen enjoyed gardening and other outdoor work, also crafts and needlework.
Every year for the first 50 years of their marriage Eileen and Romney traveled to faraway places including Nova Scotia, Alaska and the lower 48 in their pickup camper. Romney did all the driving.
Eileen is survived by her niece, Linda (Patrick) Devitt and nephew, Arthur Schmitz. She is also survived by niece, Linda Brown and other Brown family members as well as long-time friend, Delores (Shorty) Kryll.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Romney and her brother, Harold (Eleanor) Schmitz.
Thanks to the staff at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith, especially Kara.
There will be a private burial at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
