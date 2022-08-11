John Danny “Buck” Bader, age 87, of Hawkins, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Casa Grande, Ariz.
John Danny, son of Ralph and Helen Bader, was born on Sept. 12, 1934. He graduated from Hawkins High School in 1954. He served in the Army from 1954 until 1956. He married Laurene Worsech on June 7, 1957. He was formerly employed at Hawkins Sash and Door, Boeings, and Red Owl Groceries. After retirement, John and Laurene spent their winters in Florence, Ariz. While in Florence, John, spent time doing his hobbies of golf and volunteering.
He is survived by his wife, Laurene; three children, Julie (Gary) Kassera of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Mark (Joy) of Albert Lea, Minn., and Renae (Jerry) Beeman of Maricopa, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph (Nancy) Bader of North Branch, Minn., and Dennis (Cheryl) Bader of Hawkins; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen Bader; his brother, Darrell and sisters, Donna and Diana.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
At this time there will be no memorial service.
