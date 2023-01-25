Dale Wisherd, formerly of Bruce, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Winter Haven, Fla.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Miesville, Minn. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
