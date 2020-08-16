John Ole Peterson, age 59, of Ladysmith, lost his life to a tragic motorcycle accident on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held for John on Saturday, Aug. 29, with a gathering at his childhood home, 673 Fourth Avenue North, Park Falls from 3-6 p.m.
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Should schools offer sports this fall?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Ladysmith schools to offer 5 days weekly in-person classes
- Robert Czekalski
- Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
- Search continues for missing Winter child
- Flambeau Back to School plan offers choices
- John Peterson
- Motorcyclist killed on Chippewa County crash
- Alex Wolter
- Girl who went missing near Winter found safe
- David Stearns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented