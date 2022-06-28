Marian Jennerman

Marian Louise Pobanz Jennerman passed away on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at the Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Weston, WI after a long history of cardiac disease.
She was born September 15, 1930, in Frederic WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chauncey J. Pobanz and Freda E. Critchfield Pobanz, her husband Casper “Cap” Jennerman, her sister Myra (“Chip”) Pobanz Woroniak her brother William (Millie) Pobanz. She is survived by her six children: Kathleen “Kitty”, James (Suzanne), Stephen (Diana), William (Debra), Mark (Colleen), and Laura. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The daughter of a Methodist minister, Marian moved a lot during her childhood. Born in Frederic, WI, she also lived in Danbury, Chetek, Lewis, Birchwood, Ironton, Bloom City, Gays Mills, Arkansas, Hastings, MN, and Milwaukee. She moved to Ladysmith in 1945 and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1949. During high school she worked as a color artist at DuBois Studios, and after high school she worked for the AT&T phone company in Minneapolis. Throughout her lifetime, she was very involved in Faith United Methodist Church of Ladysmith, and her Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She taught Sunday School, sang alto in the church choir, and as a self-taught musician, she played piano and organ for church services at the Tony Methodist Church.
She met her lifelong husband and father of her six children on a hayride when they were in high school. Cap and Marian were married on October 22, 1949. Cap served in the Air Force and the couple lived for a time in Shreveport, LA, where their oldest son Jim was born.
Started by Al Jennerman, Cap and brother Hallie’s dad, the Jennerman family owned and ran the West Side Service Station which was located at the intersection of Highways 8 and 27 from the 1930’s until it closed in 1990. Marian and Cap enjoyed traveling. Cap had converted a school bus into an RV and the family traveled to Alaska and Pennsylvania in it. They also enjoyed going for coffee with friends, going on long drives, and Cap fishing while she picked rocks on the shore. Cap died on December 8, 1995.
In her retirement years, she enjoyed dancing with her friends. They traveled to many places in Wisconsin to dance to country and old-time music. She also sang with the Ladysmith Community Singers.
Marian was well known for her extensive gardens which she had both at the old property at 8 & 27, and at her new home in Ladysmith to where she moved in 1998. She was an avid flower gardener and spent almost every day in the summer out in her garden, even up to just a few days before she died.
Marian had a loving family and lots of good friends and will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this summer.
