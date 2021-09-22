Kathleen Verdegan, 71, of Ladysmith, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.
Kathy was born on Feb. 19, 1950, in Ladysmith to Earl and Celina (Charais) Verdegan. She graduated from Flambeau High School in 1969 and then attended WITC in Rice Lake taking courses in Food Preparation.
Kathy lived in Minneapolis all her adult life working in food preparation. She loved to come home and help her family prepare meals for the holidays. Her brothers especially enjoyed her deviled eggs. They were always gone before the meals! Spending time with all of her nieces and nephews really made Kathy happy.
Kathy collected antiques and loved to go to antique stores and garage sales. In her younger years, she enjoyed going camping with her friends.
Kathy moved to Ladysmith in 2014 after she suffered a stroke and lived at Care Partners in Ladysmith.
Kathy is survived by her six brothers, Ken (Arlene) Verdegan of Tony, Len (Pam) Verdegan of Ladysmith, Larry (Diana) of Tony, Russ (Terry) of Ladysmith, Phil (Dianne) of Glen Flora and Terry (Christe) of Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Celina Verdegan.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Family will greet friends and relatives one hour before the service on Sunday at the church.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
