Kathleen Verdegan, 71, of Ladysmith, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Family will greet friends and relatives one hour before the service on Sunday at the church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.