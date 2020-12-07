Vernon “Vern” Edward Channell, 61, of Augusta, formerly of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Vern was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Vernon C. Channell and Barbara J. Ingalls on July 21, 1959.
Vern moved to Wisconsin in 2007 to be closer to his children. Vern fought hard after overcoming strokes, heart attacks, diabetes, end-stage kidney disease and other underlying health issues. He died peacefully with family by his side. He had an infectious smile and a laugh that would melt anybody’s heart. He had a love for animals enjoyed music, coffee, and his afternoon naps, but most of all he loved and lived for being a papa to his grandchildren.
Vern is survived by the Love of his Life, Lori Reidt of Augusta; his children, daughter, Sara (Josh) Copas of Eau Claire, son, Jake (Katie) Channell of Ladysmith; daughter, Kayla Channell (Fred Niles) of Ladysmith son, Michael Flynn, of Hemet, Calif.; sisters, Cheryl (Donald) Edwards of Hemet, Calif., and Debera Deckard of Hemet, Calif.; his mother, Barbara Ingalls of Hemet, Calif.; and his 12 grandchildren, Hayleigh, Courtney, Naomi, Ethan, Freddy, Hayley, Brayden, Connor, Vanessa, Rylynn, Wyatt and Katelynn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Channell and his sister, Norma Ingalls.
A memorial will be planned at a later date for sometime in the spring.
