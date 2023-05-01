Judith Bishop

Judith A Bishop, age 73, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, April 30, 2023, surrounded by her family. Judy's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday May 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig S. Zandi officiating. A luncheon will follow at JS Supper Club. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, at the church.