Judith Bishop

Judith A Bishop, age 73, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, April 30, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Judy was born on March 19, 1950, to John and Shirley Kmosena (Hampton) in Ladysmith. She grew up on the family farm seven miles north on Hwy 27 in Ladysmith. She graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1968 and went on to attend the Minnesota School of Business. After attending the school of business, she was a nanny in Illinois. She then returned to Ladysmith and took a job with the Rusk County Public Health Department where she would start her one and only career at the courthouse.
Judy married James "Doc" Bishop on Feb. 8, 1969. She retired from Rusk County Public Health after a career of 38 years. After her retirement, she and Doc enjoyed several years of traveling the country. For over 39 years the Amtrak took them from the West to the East coast, Canada and they even went on an Alaskan cruise.
In later years Dede would even travel with them on several trips. She loved her casino road trips with Doc and Zoey, their puppy dog, traveling to Hayward, Turtle Lake, Hinkley, Hurley and Ashland. They also enjoyed their Las Vegas and Reno gambling trips. Over the years they loved taking trips in their motor home and camping. The races were a big part of her summers, and she loved preparing for the Cedar Lake and Ashland invitationals.
Her greatest blessings were her children, grandchildren and recently she was blessed with the birth of her great grandson. She was an amazing grandma and loved helping them out in any way that was needed. She inspired many, and her positivity and smile were infectious to all. Her faith carried her through her life. She knew God was in control and what happened in her life was his will. Judy was truly a servant to all.
Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Doc; children, Shane (Sandi) Bishop, Kim (Kenny Crabb) Bishop-Hakes and Denise Bishop all of Ladysmith; grandchildren, Brady (Jayda Janssen) Bishop, Landon Hakes and Alliegha Shirley; great-grandson, Jack James Bishop; brothers, Dave (Karen) Kmosena and John (Robin) Kmosena and sister, Lynka Helfman. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Shirley Kmosena.
Judy’s door was always open to anyone. She had an open ear with no judgement and something to eat…especially her famous BBQs. Every conversation over the years created memories that will be treasured forever. Judy’s gift was creating a special moment to remember with each person she touched. Her hugs were nourishing and heartfelt. You did not dare leave her without getting a kiss and hug good-bye and hearing “Love you, Honey!”
A special thank you to the Marshfield Medical Care Hospice team of Brooke, Heidi and Sarah. Your thoughtfulness and care for Judy and the family will forever be remembered.
Judy's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday May 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig S. Zandi officiating. A luncheon will follow at JS Supper Club. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, at the church.
Donations can be sent to St. John’s Christian Preschool, 515 College Ave. West, Ladysmith, WI 54848 or Women with Courage Foundation, P.O. Box 12, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
