John Peterson, 86, of Jump River, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Rib Lake Health Services.
John was born April 24, 1933 to Emily and Emmanuel Petersen in Partington, England. He came to the United States as an infant and was raised on the family farm in Jump River. He graduated from Hannibal High School. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, and served dutifully for 22 years. He was stationed at many bases during his career, but his favorite was Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1973 and moved his family back to Jump River where he resided for the remainder of his life.
John married the love of his life, Margaret Benning, on June 7, 1958. Together they raised six children. He was a wonderful husband, father and provider that loved his family passionately. He was loved very much and will be greatly missed.
John had many passions in life. He loved hunting and fishing, but his greatest passion was baseball. He was a pitcher in high school and went on to play semi pro. He loved the Minnesota Twins and never missed a game.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marge and his six children, Bob Peterson of Jump River, Mike Peterson of Gilman, Richard Peterson of Medford, Sandy (Ed) Anderson of Camano Island, Wash., Nancy Kadlec of Eau Claire and Judy (Tim) Kolecheck of Boyd. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jim and his best friend, Wally Shepherd.
Above all, John loved his Lord Jesus Christ. We know he is celebrating Christmas with his Savior. A celebration of life service will be held at Gilman Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30. Visitation will be Sunday, December 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday morning one hour prior to services.
Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery with full military honors.
