Lois Kudingo

Lois Jean (Paul) Kudingo, 70, of Beloit, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Wisconsin Rapids.
Lois was born on March 4, 1950, to Roy and Carrol (Pobanz) Paul in Ladysmith. She later married Rodney Dale Roach in 1968; he passed away on Nov. 4, 1977.
She later married Jerry Irvin Kudingo on April 2, 1987; he passed away on Oct. 28, 1987.
Lois had the love of sewing, craft shows and rummage sales and spending time with her family. She had a green thumb for planting and loved reading, puzzles and crossword puzzles.
Lois is survived by her children, Ronald (Paula) of Rib Lake, Brian (Jeanne) of Woodville, Kristie (Noah) of Wisconsin Rapids, Maria (Ryan) of Janesville, Shaylynn (Dave) of Janesville and Kiya (Chaise) of Beloit. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tylor, D’Mitri, T’Andra, Ariel, Hunter, Trevor, Lacie, Skye, Avalynn and Kellan and her great-grandchildren, Karson and Zakai Roy; She is further survived by her brothers, Gary (Beverly) Paul of Cadott, Curtis (BJ) Paul of Bull Gap, Tenn., Leland Paul of Belvidere, Ill., Dale (Arlene) Paul of Thorp, and Quentin (Janet) Paul of Caledonia, Ill. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Carrol Paul; her brother Ron (Ellen-deceased) Paul; her son, Jarrod and great-grandson, Jadarian.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, WI, 54727 with Rev. Dr. Gary Paul officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, following the service.
