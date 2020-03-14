Lois Kudingo

Lois Jean (Paul) Kudingo, 70, of Beloit, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Wisconsin Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, WI, 54727 with Rev. Dr. Gary Paul officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, following the service.