Kathleen Mataczynski

Kathleen Gail (Wiemer) Mataczynski, 81, was welcomed into her eternal home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after a hard and bravely fought battle with cancer. Her husband, Mike Jr, was with her as she left this world along with the agony she endured for the past four years.
Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon, with Father Vijay Kumar Madani and Deacon Craig Voldberg celebrating. Visitation will occur before the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m., also at the church.
Kathleen was born on Aug. 5, 1941, to Charles and Josephine Wiemer. She attended the Marshall Center school in Sheldon. Kathleen was a wife and mother of four girls, Chareen, Cindy, Connie and Janilee.
Kathleen was married to Mike Mataczynski Jr., on June 3, 1961. Together they built a family farm in Conrath. To know Kathleen was to know how hard she worked on the farm, on her lawn, in her garden and home. Her days were filled with pride for her family, home, farm and faith.
Those that knew Kathleen, knew she was hard of hearing and although this may have stopped her from feeling comfortable in large crowds, it didn’t stop her from loving and supporting her children and grandchildren by attending events they were in.
Kathleen loved to sew, to dance, to make crafts, wear hats and “junk” jewelry, as she would call it. And it was without a doubt that you would see her covered from head to toe when out in the sun mowing her lawn or pruning her bushes and/or trees.
Those who knew Kathleen well will remember her hearty laugh, quirky gestures, zany facial reactions and desire to give you a remedy for what might be ailing you.
Her absence on Earth will be felt by many and she will be profoundly missed.
Besides her husband, Mike, Kathleen is survived by her three daughters, Chareen Kopacz, Cindy Orheim (Mike) and Connie Leonhard (Tom); sisters, Betty Lance (Roger), Doris Charbonneau (Edward), Janet Neilsen and Caroline Brown; brothers, Ray Wiemer (Karen) and Dennis Wiemer (Cheryl); seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Janilee Gail and parents.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is serving the family.
